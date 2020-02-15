Nigerians Will Get Access To Education At All Levels – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians will get access to education as his administration is set to improve infrastructure in Nigerian universities.

Buhari made this known while speaking at the 24th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Abuja where he was represented by the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof. Rasheed Abubakar.

“In view of this national perception, education will continue to be a high priority item in my government’s drive to transform the economy”, Buhari said.

He also pointed out that the problem of education in the country shouldn’t be left for government to handle alone.

“I believe that advancement in education at all levels, will guarantee our collective drive to grow the economy for the betterment of all Nigerians.

“Government will continue to provide Nigerians equal and massive access to education at all levels such that they can fulfil their dreams,” he added.

During his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, revealed that “a total of 10,338 students who met the prescribed requirement of being worthy to be awarded various degrees” graduated from the institution.