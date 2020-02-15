Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Saturday, February 15th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, February 15th, 2020.

Senator Douye Diri, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Bayelsa state has been sworn in as the 5th civilian Executive Governor of that State. Before Diri’s swearing-in, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo had earlier taken oath of office as deputy governor of the state.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has accused human rights group Amnesty International of working Boko Haram insurgents in destabilising the North East. Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Friday while reacting to the allegation that the security troops razed some villages in Borno State.

Amnesty International has accused the Nigerian military of burning some villages in Borno State and displacing residents of the affected villages. In a statement on Friday, the human rights group said the security agents burn the villages in response to escalation in attacks by Boko Haram insurgents recently.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Certificate of Return to Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the November 16 Bayelsa governorship election. The electoral commission presented the certificate to him during a briefing held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

There was tension in Maro, a village between Kajuru and Kachia areas of Kaduna state, on Wednesday, as gunmen killed 7 people and injured 5. According to the state police command spokesperson, Mohammed Jalige who confirmed the attack, the incident occurred in the evening after the gunmen stormed the village.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was sworn in on Friday as the 5th Civilian Governor of Bayelsa State. Diri’s swearing-in as governor of the oil-rich state was in compliance with the verdict of the Supreme Court on Thursday which sacked All Progressives Congress’ (APC) David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately arrest the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for questioning and prosecution for incitement. The party says the violence and arson being perpetuated by APC agents in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, on Friday, was in furtherance of Oshiomhole’s inciting call that no governor would be sworn-in in Bayelsa state, contrary to the judgment of the Supreme Court.

The Nigerian government’s N-Power Scheme has assured beneficiaries that payment for January stipend “will commence shortly”, Concise News reports. This writer understands that beneficiaries (approximately 500, 000 of them) under the famed scheme of the Muhammadu Buhari administration are yet to be paid their January, 2020 allowance of N30, 000.

European football’s governing UEFA has banned Manchester City from its club competitions for the next two seasons and fined them €30m after being found to have committed serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.” UEFA announced its decision in a statement saying that the club was guilty of “overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016” and that they had failed to co-operate with an investigation by the Independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB).

