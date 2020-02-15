Nigerian Air Force Recruits Fresh 2,079 New Officers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has recruited no fewer than 2,079 new officers.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information.

NAF said the recruits were expected to boost its capacity to effectively tackle security challenges in the country.

The Passing Out Parade (POP) of the Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 40/2019 was held on Saturday at the Military Training Centre (MTC), Kaduna.

In his remarks, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, stated that the officers were adequately trained to ensure that Nigeria’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty are not undermined or subverted.

He reminded the new airmen and airwomen of the enormous tasks ahead of them as they are joining the military at a time when the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is involved in several Internal Security (IS) operations.

“You must also respect and protect the innocent and law-abiding civilians whom you are paid to defend”, he said.

“You must embrace the core values of integrity, service before self and excellence as essential ingredients of the high reputation, which the NAF has earned over the years.

“You must be innovative and take advantage of the opportunities that will be provided for you through specialization training and re-training to become proficient in your chosen specialties.

“You are to project the good image of the NAF and resist the temptation to harass or engage in physical contact against any member of the civil populace.

“Always remember that our duty as professionals is to protect all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliations.

“Also, you must remain apolitical and not succumb to any inducement or actions that would cause disaffection amongst fellow members of the Armed Forces”, the CAS cautioned.