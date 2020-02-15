N-Power: Pay Us Our Stipends, Volunteers Cry Out To FG

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has been accused by a group under the name, National Association of N-Power Volunteers, of holding on to their January pay.

According to the Federal Government, there are at least 500,000 volunteers of the N-Power scheme, a component of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP), who get stipends every month.

In a statement, the volunteers said Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, had revealed that the money meant for their stipends had been released but they were yet to get it.

While claiming that none of the volunteers across the 36 states has been paid for January, they demanded immediate action regarding payment.

“It is no more a secret owing to the recent revelation from the interview granted the Minister of Finance on NTA Tuesday Live chat. She informed the entire world that, money meant for the payment of N-Power volunteers has been released to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management under the leadership of the Hajia Farouq,” the statement read.

“The N-Power volunteers across the 36 States of the Federation are still being owed their January stipends as at 12th February 2020 even when other Federal Government workers have promptly received their salaries.

“It is also on record that other sections of the NSIP program like the National Home Grown School Feeding Program are suffering the same fate as school children who are the direct beneficiaries of this program are starving due to lack of fund released to the food vendors.

“However, until this moment the Minister Of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management is yet to refute the allegation by the Minister of Finance which has made volunteers to believe that Hajia Farouq is deliberately holding on to public money without reason.

“Going by the above, we are hereby calling on the Minister to as a matter of urgency to refute this statement made against her by the Finance Minister but if the statement is true, she should give us reasons why she has refused to pay volunteers who have exhausted their time, energy and resources offering in service to the Federal Government. She should also give volunteers reasons why she is still holding on to the stipends that many Nigerian youths solely depend on.”