Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Duncan has shown off his new girlfriend after his marriage to Jessica Kakkad ended in a divorce.

The actor, after three marriages, expressed how afraid he was on giving love another chance.

Luckily for him, he was accepted and approved of by the new lady after he found time to heal of the previous relationship failures he had.

Richard Mofe Duncan shared: “I was afraid. I’ve been here before. It hurt. I tried to heal it. It hurt the more. Then I gave up. The world laughed. I cried. God listened. God willed it. The Universe provided. I accepted. You approved. I’m not afraid. Not anymore. J.A.G. HER. #HappyValentinesDay”.

His ex-wife left a comment on the post: “She’s beautiful, HAPPY”.

When the news of a divorce with Richard Mofe Duncan broke out last year, Jessica Kakkad opened up on how she had been feeling.

“i am happy, hurting & healing at the same time. don’t ask me how i’m doing it because i don’t know, but i’m doing it & i’m so proud of myself. #WCE”

She wrote in another post:

“Don’t Waste Your Time On Anything Other Than Love Good Vibes Great Sex & Happiness But No Matter What You Choose, Choose Happiness.”