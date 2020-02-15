Late-coming To Office Is Corruption – Magu tells Civil Servants

The Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has described lateness to work as a form of corruption.

Magu stated this during a rally organized by the anti-corruption agency, the National Youth Service Corps, the Ministry of Women Affairs and the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development.

Some of the dignitaries present at the rally include the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, the Minister for Women Affairs, Mrs Paulen Tallen, and the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba.

Magu said, “Women and children own the future of this country. They are the most vulnerable when it comes to corruption. You are victims. We are victims. That is why we call on you to stand tall in the fight against corruption and illicit financial flow. You must learn to protect your future.

“It is our responsibility to take away this evil. I am surprised that by this time, at 10.30 am, only less than 10 per cent of the civil servants are in the government offices. You can check the Federal Secretariat premises where we are standing – only less than 10 per cent are in office. It is unfortunate. It is part of corruption.

“The Nigerian government and the President have approved and we have taken a common position on assets’ recovery and returns. This is what we are doing in the fight against corruption and financial flows. We must not allow corruption to ruin this country.”

However, Dare said, “The youths are out on the streets in solidarity to march against corruption. The message should sound clear in the churches, mosques, civil service and everywhere that the youth of this country commit themselves to be foot soldiers and ambassadors against corruption.”