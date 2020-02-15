Ighalo Reveals What Makes Him Sad About his Move To Manchester United

Odion Ighalo has revealed the death of his sister is the one thing that makes him sad about his dream move to Manchester United.

Concise News reports that the former Super Eagles striker joined United on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

However, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations highest goalscorer feels the move would have been total joy for him had it been his late sister witnessed it.

“I feel very emotional because it has not really struck me that my sister is gone forever and I am never going to see her again,” Ighalo told the UK Sun.

“Sometimes when I am alone and I just remember her, I have one sharp pain in my heart.

“My twin sister, Akhere, will call me, crying, saying she misses her and, sometimes when I am alone, I cry too.

“It is a very painful loss but I am trying to be strong as a man.”

His sister, who was a Manchester United fan, died at age 43 in December.