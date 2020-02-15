How Man Jumped Into Lagoon From Third Mainland Bridge

A 22-year-old man, identified as Daibo Toju Davies, on Saturday, jumped into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

Davies of 17, whose address was Sosanya street, Soluyi, Gbagada, Lagos, was said to have told the driver of the Uber car he was riding on from a hospital in Gbagada to stop after which he jumped into the water.

According to LASEMA Director-General, Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, who confirmed the incident, officials of the agency are currently making efforts to rescue the victim.

He said: “Investigation conducted revealed that the victim informed the Uber driver of stomach upset. The driver stopped at his request, he then jumped off the bridge. The Agency’s response team, with the Lagos Fire Service and Marine Rescue team are on ground.”