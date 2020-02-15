Hazard ‘Ready To Play’ For Real Madrid- Zidane

Ahead of their La Liga contest with Celta Vigo on Sunday, Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has declared star forward, Eden Hazard “ready to play”.

Concise News reports that the former Chelsea man has been out of action since November, 2019 after suffering an injury against PSG in the UEFA Champions League.

“It’s time for him to return if he trains with us and he’s okay.

“But, of course, he hasn’t played for three months.

“He’s physically ready to play,” Zidane explained.

Real Madrid have not played since last weekend’s win at Osasuna, giving them a lot of time to prepare for Celta.

“The players prefer to play [than to train],” the trainer stated.

“But we’ve had a long week to work, and we’ve worked well.

“Occasionally it’s good to have that.”

Sergio Ramos contract talks into final stages

In a related news, talks are continuing between captain Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid over a new contract for the defender.

The skipper’s current deal expires in June 2021 and he wants to extend it by two years until 2023.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have a policy when it comes to extending the contracts of ageing players.

Los Blancos would rather go season by season with the 32-year-old, despite the impeccable fitness he has proved this campaign.

They have used this policy with other players in the past and Pepe is an example of a player rejecting the terms and leaving.

Ramos wants to have his future secure enough to be able to focus on maintaining his level of form.

He wants to be at the top of his game and play at the 2022 World Cup with Spain.

Ramos, 33, and Real Madrid are expected to come to an agreement in the coming weeks.