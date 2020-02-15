Home » EPL: ‘Rashford Has Never Been A Centre-Forward’, Claims Man Utd Legend

EPL: 'Rashford Has Never Been A Centre-Forward', Claims Club Legend

Marcus Rashford | Getty Image

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United legend, Andy Cole, has asserted that star attacker, Marcus Rashford “has never been a centre-forward”.

Concise News reports that Rashford, 22, has played 222 matches for the Old Trafford club and scored 67 goals.

“Marcus has never been a centre-forward,” Cole, speaking from Marriott Hotels Seat of Dreams at Old Trafford, told Goal.

“I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way, it’s just Marcus struggled when he had to receive the ball with his back to goal. That’s not his cup of tea.

“In the wide areas, you never have to play with your back to play all game.

“When he plays off the left, you can see that he blossoms and that he enjoys that position. Coming in off the left, getting shots off or playing one-twos with the centre-forward, I think he’s done well in that position.”

Rashford – who finds himself in the treatment room at present – has 19 goals to his name this season.

United travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Monday.

