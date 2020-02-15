EPL: Man Utd Forward Wants To Make Mark At Club

Manchester United young forward, Mason Greenwood has declared his intention to make his mark with the English Premier League (EPL) giants, as well as win trophies with the football club.

Concise News reports that Greenwood signed his first professional contract with the former league champions back in October 2018, and he has since emerged as one of the brightest young prospects in the Premier League.

“It’s mind-blowing really,“ Greenwood told the club’s official website.

“Being in the Manchester United first-team dressing room and stepping out at Old Trafford.

“I can’t explain it really. It’s just amazing. You see me smile when I score. It’s out of this world.

“I want to make my mark at the club and score as many goals as I possibly can. I want to win trophies at United, every young boy coming up from the Academy does, so it would be amazing to get one of them soon.”

Greenwood added on his desire to keep improving: “Everything has been quick and I’ve had to take everything on board really and to listen to what the manager and the other players have to say.

“It’s been a hard journey and I’m nowhere near where I want to be yet. I’ll carry on working hard and keep going.

“But if someone said to me at the start of the season, ‘you’ll score 10 goals for Manchester United in your first season’, I would have taken it straight away. I’ve done that now and I want more.”

The 18-year-old will be back in contention for a place in Solskjaer’s line up when United travel to Stamford Bridge on Monday, with a crucial fixture against fourth-placed Chelsea on the cards.