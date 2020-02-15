EPL: Ex-Man Utd Star Draws Similarities Between Fernandes, Cantona

In the English Premier League (EPL), former Manchester United defender, Paul Parker has lauded the abilities of ‘artist’, Bruno Fernandes.

Concise News reports that the Portuguese signed a five-and-a-half year contract with United late last month and has since made his debut. He impressed on his bow; even displaying leadership traits.

“He [Fernandes] is someone who makes opportunities and is brave enough to make those passes to try and win football matches,” the ex-Red Devils right-back told Talksport on behalf of the Racing Post.

“There are some players who just have that way about them, they’re artists.

“You can’t make those people. Artists aren’t made, they’re born.

“It was like when Eric Cantona came in 1992, he came to a team that just missed out on the last First Division.”

Cantona played a key role in transforming United into the most dominant club in British football, but Parker doesn’t think Fernandes will tread the same path as the French legend.

“The whole onus can’t be on Fernandes, some of the onus has to be on the midfielders around him,” he added.

“They’ve got to help him out and do things for themselves now and again. But they’ve mainly got to work hard to give him the ball in space and then make things happen.

“We were missing an edge but got in Eric and United’s whole concept changed, particularly in the way we attacked. One player made so many more options and more players did more themselves.

“Fernandes won’t have the same impact as what Eric had…United right now have to focus on being a side that can score.”

United travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night.