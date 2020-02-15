EPL: Arteta Backs ‘Unlucky’ Ozil At Arsenal

In the English Premier League (EPL), Arsenal Head Coach, Mikel Arteta, has thrown his weight behind big-name player, Mesut Ozil.

Concise News reports that Ozil has only one assist to his name in the Premier League this season. And many Arsenal fans are not excited about his outputs this campaign. But the London club’s chief trainer has a different thought about the German playmaker.

“He has been unlucky with some of the times that he has put people through and they have not scored. Things like that would have made stats a little bit different,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“But you don’t go from where he was to where he can be in five weeks, I’m sorry. Even when you really want to do it, it doesn’t always go that way. You have to be so constant. But he is trying so hard and he is very willing.”

Arteta added on the need for Ozil to buy into the power of collective effort: “I think it goes both ways.

“The team cannot have the right structure to support him if he doesn’t do some of those non-negotiables.

“If he does them, then the team can afford to have someone like him to make the difference. In some moments, he has come very close to what I would like to see from him on the pitch.”

Arsenal host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.