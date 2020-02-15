Coronavirus: Ban On EPL Star Would Be Unnecessary – Mourinho

In the English Premier League (EPL), Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach, Jose Mounrinho has said that football authorities banning Dele Alli for his controversial coronavirus post “would be unnecessary”.

Concise News reports that the erstwhile MK Dons man was at the airport during the Premier League’s winter break and was donning a facemask.

The camera was pointed at an Asian man in the departure lounge and then moved to a bottle of hand sanitiser with the caption: “The virus gunna have to be faster than that to catch me”.

Alli deleted the video soon after it appeared and subsequently took to Chinese social media site Weibo to apologise for the insensitive video.

“I’d like to apologise for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday,” the 23-year-old stated.

“It wasn’t funny. I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club.

“I don’t want you guys to have that impression of me, , it wasn’t funny and I realized that straight away and took it down.

“It isn’t something that should be joked about. Sending all my love and thoughts and prayers for everyone in China.”

“I feel that [a ban] would be unnecessary, but in relation to these decisions, I am nobody,” Mourinho said at a press conference.

“It is unnecessary because the player understands the naivety of the situation, the player is a good guy, the player even in the dressing room has a big Asian friend that he loves.

“He learned the lesson immediately with the embarrassment. I don’t feel we need more than that.”

‘There is no care’ – Mourinho critical of Premier League scheduling ahead of RB Leipzig tie

In a related news, Mourinho has criticised the Premier League for the scheduling of his side’s match against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Spurs travel to Villa Park for their 2 pm kick off with Dean Smith’s side, before hosting German outfit RB Leipzig in the Champions League just three days later.

“Friday night, Leicester vs Wolves,” said Mourinho. “Why?”

“Do they have a Champions League game next week? No. Not Leicester, not Wolves. Wolves have a Europa League game on Thursday.

“We are the team in England that plays a Champions League game on Tuesday; we don’t play Friday, we don’t play Saturday, we play Sunday. I don’t think it is normal.

“You can tell me it was because your game was chosen to be on TV on Sunday at 12 o’clock and I ask you, in the other five matches of the Premier League this weekend, is there not another one that could be played on Sunday?

“It’s as simple as that.

“That’s the only thing I say – there is no care. They just chose what they want and they don’t think how they can hurt an English team.

“And in this case we are going to be hurt because we are going to play on Sunday at 2 o’clock when we could perfectly play on Saturday or Friday night?”