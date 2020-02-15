Home » Check Out Latest N-Power News Update Today

Check Out Latest N-Power News Update Today

By - 59 mins on February 15, 2020
Latest N-Power News Today

N-Power not recruiting presently, govt official says (Photo Courtesy: ToriNG)

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday February 15th, 2020, on Concise News.

Here are the latest N-Power news headlines

N-Power: When Will FG Commence January Stipend Payment?

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are still complaining about non-payment of their January stipend.

This online news medium observed that these beneficiaries bemoan that their ‘several’ complaints are not being solved.

N-Power beneficiaries are entitled to a monthly stipend of N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars). Read more here.

N-Power January Stipend: Scheme Speaks On When Payment Will Commence

The Nigerian government’s N-Power Scheme has assured beneficiaries that payment for January stipend “will commence shortly”.

This writer understands that beneficiaries (approximately 500, 000 of them) under the famed scheme of the Muhammadu Buhari administration are yet to be paid their January, 2020 allowance of N30, 000.

The situation has left the volunteers furious with the government, as their pay is usually delayed. Read more here.

And that’s all for today on the latest N-Power news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day!

