Check Out Latest N-Power News Update Today

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are still complaining about non-payment of their January stipend.

This online news medium observed that these beneficiaries bemoan that their ‘several’ complaints are not being solved.

N-Power beneficiaries are entitled to a monthly stipend of N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars).

N-Power January Stipend: Scheme Speaks On When Payment Will Commence

The Nigerian government’s N-Power Scheme has assured beneficiaries that payment for January stipend “will commence shortly”.

This writer understands that beneficiaries (approximately 500, 000 of them) under the famed scheme of the Muhammadu Buhari administration are yet to be paid their January, 2020 allowance of N30, 000.

The situation has left the volunteers furious with the government, as their pay is usually delayed. Read more here.