Buhari’s Minister Commends Supreme Court Over David Lyon Sacking

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has commended the Supreme Court judgment that sacked David Lyon as Bayelsa State governor-elect.

The judgment which was delivered on Thursday, declared Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the November 16 governorship election.

He has since been handed a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and sworn in as governor of the state.

Commending the apex court for the judgment, Keyamo stated that it was best for his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to look within to prevent such from happening again.

Taking to Twitter, Keyamo wrote: “The Supreme Court has been firm and resolute so far regarding pre-election cases and Election Petitions. I commend their lordships.

“As a party, we have to look at our own internal party mechanisms that make us give our victories needlessly away to the opposition and take appropriate actions.”