Buhari Praises El-Rufai As He Marks His 60th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the venture into public service by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State is accidental.

The President stated this while felicitating with governor on his 60th birthday.

According to Buhari, El-Rufai, who helped the All Progressives Congress, APC, wrestle power from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2015, has made long lasting contribution to public service.

This was made known in a statememt issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina.

It reads: “As Governor el-Rufai turns 60, the President believes his foresight, wisdom and unusual capacity to mobilize people and resources to actualize dreams stand him out in leadership and administration.

“President Buhari notes that el-Rufai’s entry into public service was truly accidental, but the contributions he has made are deliberate, well thought out and long-lasting, also highlighting his diligent contributions to the 2015 political upset that heralded take-over of power by governing All Progressives Congress.

“The President prays that the almighty God will continue to bless the Kaduna State Governor and his family, and grant him good health to sustain the good work”.