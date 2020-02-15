Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Reveals Next Move After Parent’s Burial

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (POB), Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed to now put all efforts on the actualisation of Biafra now that his parents are out of the way.

Taking to his Facebook page on Saturday, Kanu also thanked members of the IPOB who defied all threats to attend the burial and “shamed” those he described as “enemies.”

The IPOB leader boastfully said that “even the satan is afraid” of the IPOB.

Kanu’s parents, HRH Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Sally Kanu who died last year were laid to rest on Friday in their royal compound in Afaraukwu community, Abia State.

But the IPOB leader was absent during the burial ceremony of his parents.

Kanu has not been seen in Nigeria since September 10, 2017 after some soldiers invaded his residence in Afaraukwu community in Abia State.