Barcelona vs Getafe: Setien Assesses La Liga Match

Barcelona manager, Quique Setien has bemoaned the ‘unfairness’ in the manner the center-referee for their La Liga match against Getafe issued cards.

Concise News reports that the Catalans ran out 2-1 victors in front of their own fans on Saturday.

Speaking after the tough match, the Spaniard expressed his frustration.

“Matches are played on the pitch,” Setien said.

“They made 29 fouls and we came away with one yellow card more than them.”

Whistles could be heard coming from the stands at the Camp Nou during some parts of the game as Barcelona struggled on the ball.

“Everyone gets a bit nervous when you play out from the back, but I think it’s a fundamental part of your game,” Setien stated.

“It’s true that we found it difficult to play out because they pressed very strongly.

“We have to respect the fans, what they think. There’s nothing more to say.”

Up next for Barca is another home tie against Eibar next Saturday, before they travel to Italy to confront Napoli in the UEFA Champions League three days later.