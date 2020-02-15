Assistant Coach: Why We Hired Joseph Yobo For Super Eagles Job – Pinnick

Newly appointed assistant coach of the Super Eagles Joseph Yobo was hired because of his “discipline with a great level of dignity” among other qualities, according to NFF president Amaju Pinnick.

Concise News reports that the former Eagles captain, 39, was named as replacement for former Enugu Rangers coach Imama Amapakabo.

Amapakabo, in addition to his role as assistant coach, oversaw Nigeria’s Olympic team and B side of the Super Eagles that let the country down in their respective qualifying campaigns in 2019.

Yobo, who played a total of 100 matches for Nigeria at senior level, skippered the Super Eagles to Africa Cup of Nations success in South Africa in 2013 after he had featured for the country in the 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, and 2010 editions.

But in spite of Yobo’s accomplishments as a player, his appointment as assistant coach to Gernot Rohr did not go down well with many Nigerians because since he retired, the former Toffee, who owns a football academy, has only worked as a television pundit, never as a coach.

However, Pinnick, speaking to journalists on the choice of the man, who hails from Rivers state, said that the former Everton captain was the ideal candidate for the role.

“Yobo has good leadership spirit, I also think that he will be a very good mentor to our young players and he also has discipline with a great level of dignity,” Pinnick said.