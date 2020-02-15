2023: North Won’t Hand Over Power – Junaid Mohammed

Lawmaker in Nigeria’s second republic parliament Junaid Mohammed has said that the North will not hand power to the South come 2023.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, he said, “What makes anybody think that those who are now holding power are going to voluntarily surrender power in 2023? I don’t know. So, zoning and rotation afford us the worst”.

Mohammed made this known while reacting to a call from South-South leaders for power to be handed to them so that they can complete the remaining four years of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He added, “Some corrupt northern politicians in the PDP cut a deal with Jonathan, but the deal backfired; it didn’t work.

“Now they want to go the way the other two regions in the South, that is, by blackmail and agitation, let them go and join them.

“There is nothing wrong with it; after all the other people have been doing it, why should they be left behind.

“If Umaru Yar’Adua didn’t die and he did his eight years, it was absolutely certain that Goodluck Jonathan wouldn’t have been the president.

“He became the president by virtue of the fact that he was the Vice President by the time Yar’Adua died.”

“To assume that it was favour done to him or to his region was neither here nor there; it is unhistorical.

“We can never wake the dead; we would have known whom he negotiated with other than the Nigerian Constitution, which provided him to be president in the event of the death or the incapacitation of the president.”