What I Will Bring To Super Eagles As Assistant Coach – Yobo

Super Eagles new assistant coach Joseph Yobo says part of his responsibilities would be to bridge “any gaps between players and the technical crew.”

The former Nigeria international was, 39, was named as replacement for former Enugu Rangers coach Imama Amapakabo.

Amapakabo, in addition to his role as assistant coach, oversaw Nigeria’s Olympic team and B side of the Super Eagles that let the country down in their respective qualifying campaigns in 2019.

The former Super Eagles defender is “a thoroughbred and dedicated professional who played his club football in five countries, including sterling appearances for Olympique Marseille in the French top flight, Fenerbahce in Turkey and Everton FC in the English Premiership,” a statement from the NFF read.

”As the Assistant coach, what I’m bringing into the team is bridging any gaps between players and the technical crew,” the former skipper of the national team told brila.net.

”I will also, be helping the head coach cover up for wherever things are not clear and telling him things he might not be seeing.”

Yobo, who played a total of 100 matches for Nigeria at senior level, skippered the Super Eagles to Africa Cup of Nations success in South Africa in 2013 after he had featured for the country in the 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, and 2010 editions.