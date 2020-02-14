Valentine’s Day: I Love Being Single- Juliet Ibrahim

It might sound interesting to many that light-skinned actress, Juliet Ibrahim says she loves being single, after declaring that she is ready to give love another chance.

While celebrating the annual Valentine’s day in an Instagram post, Ibrahim said being single has nothing to do with knowing how to love.

She stated that being single is her choice and not a sentence.

“Being single doesn’t mean that you know nothing about LOVE. Sometimes being solo is wiser than being in a false relationship or bad relationship. @atoasttolifebook

“I love being single. It’s my choice, not a sentence. I’m loving myself in all the right ways until someone better comes along that I’ll spoil with all the love I’ve got to show and give them. I love my life.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to me and everyone of you amazing single people out there that chose not to settle but wait for what you deserve. Tonight we PARTE the hardest! #valentinesday #valentines #selflove.