Home » Valentine’s Day: I Love Being Single- Juliet Ibrahim

Valentine’s Day: I Love Being Single- Juliet Ibrahim

By - 25 mins on February 14, 2020
Juliet Ibrahim (source: Instagram)

Juliet Ibrahim (source: Instagram)

It might sound interesting to many that light-skinned actress, Juliet Ibrahim says she loves being single, after declaring that she is ready to give love another chance.

While celebrating the annual Valentine’s day in an Instagram post, Ibrahim said being single has nothing to do with knowing how to love.

She stated that being single is her choice and not a sentence.

“Being single doesn’t mean that you know nothing about LOVE. Sometimes being solo is wiser than being in a false relationship or bad relationship. @atoasttolifebook

“I love being single. It’s my choice, not a sentence. I’m loving myself in all the right ways until someone better comes along that I’ll spoil with all the love I’ve got to show and give them. I love my life.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to me and everyone of you amazing single people out there that chose not to settle but wait for what you deserve. Tonight we PARTE the hardest! #valentinesday #valentines #selflove.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Add Concise To Homescreen.