By - 2 hours on February 14, 2020
Falz. Source: Instagram.

While many celebrities have been celebrating their partners even before Valentine’s day, Nigerian rapper Falz appears to be worried about his single status.

Concise News recalls that some weeks ago, Falz, in a post explained that he yearns for love, saying “love is hungrying me”

Although, the shocking revelation by the rapper seemed incredible to some of his fans,

A new post on his Twitter handle explains that Falz might actually be single.

The rapper shared of picture of his with the caption “Upon mush sweetneizz like deez, no falantime?”

Meanwhile, Falz began his music career in secondary school after forming a group called “The School Boys” with his friend before his professional career as a music artiste began in 2009.

