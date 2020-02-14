Some Nigerian celebrities have set the social media community on fire with lovely photos to celebrate the annual Valentine’s day, just like millions of people all over the world.
It’s a season of love and trust your favourite celebrities never to be caught unfresh or left out of the fun.
Check out how they are celebrating the special day with lovely outfits.
As e dey 😜😜😜🔥🔥🔥 . . In the spirit of ❣ Valentine ❤ . Dress styled & designed by the baddest in the fashion world @tiannahsplacempire Makeup @dillionbeautyclinic Hair @tgoldhair of @tiannahsbeautysalon Earnings @wowaccessorries Shot by @@segun_wealth of @tiannahsphotostudio . #valetinesday #valentineseason #lioness #iysexy #b😎😎slady #sexyfortified #red #allredeverything #alllove
Happy Galentines Day!!! ‘THE SUCCESS OF EVERY WOMAN SHOULD BE THE INSPIRATION TO ANOTHER. WE SHOULD RAISE EACH OTHER UP. MAKE SURE YOU’RE VERY COURAGEOUS: BE STRONG, BE EXTREMELY KIND, AND ABOVE ALL, BE HUMBLE’ – SERENA WILLIAMS Cuties @diane.russet😍@veezeebaybeh😋 📸 : @sunmisola_olorunnisola Mua: @jaeohbeauty
It’s the season of love fams❤❤❤❤That’s why it’s the perfect time to send your sweetheart unique, heartfelt, romantic Valentine’s Day messages to let them know how much they mean to you. … Let these love messages for Valentine’s Day inspire you to plan a special day for your special someone….. Your thoughts and your feelings with your loved ones means a lot to them🙈❤❤❤ HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY To Y’all ❤.