UEFA Bans Manchester City From Champions League For Two Seasons

European football’s governing UEFA has banned Manchester City from its club competitions for the next two seasons and fined them €30m after being found to have committed serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.”

UEFA announced its decision in a statement saying that the club was guilty of “overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016” and that they had failed to co-operate with an investigation by the Independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB).

The decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).