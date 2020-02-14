Top EPL Clubs Ask Me About Nigeria’s Chukwueze – Cazorla

Former Arsenal man, Santi Cazorla has revealed that top English Premier League (EPL) clubs are inquiring about Nigerian star, Samuel Chukwueze from him.

Concise News reports that Chukwueze has been compared to Arjen Robben because of his skillset.

The 20-year-old has reportedly been ‘promised’ to a Premier League club amid links to Liverpool and Chelsea.

“Yes, friends of Arsenal especially. They ask me about them and believe that tomorrow they can make the leap to the Premier. It is good that great teams are interested in young Villarreal players, but for now I tell them to leave them alone here.

“They have to take steps still. The two have a great personality and feet on the ground. In the case of Pau he hears constant talk of the City or of Barcelona, ​​but he is aware that he has to continue growing as a player and that in the future we will see where he can get.”