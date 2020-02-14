Home » Special Avanced Week 32 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO 2020

Special Avanced Week 32 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO 2020

By - 20 mins on February 14, 2020

This is the advanced week 32 UK football pool fixtures for all matches to be played this weekend in all divisions.

Week 32 UK Football Pools Fixtures 2020

Below are the UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, panel games for all matches played this weekend:

# Football Pools Fixtures Result Status
1 Birmingham   Brentford
2 Cardiff   Wigan
3 Charlton   Blackburn
4 Derby   Huddersfield
5 Fulham   Barnsley
6 Hull   Swansea Void
7 Leeds   Bristol C.
8 Middlesboro   Luton
9 Preston   Millwall
10 Q.P.R.   Stoke
11 Sheff Wed.   Reading
12 West Brom   Nott’m For. EKO
13 Accrington   Lincoln
14 Bolton   Wycombe
15 Bristol R.   Blackpool
16 Fleetwood   Peterboro
17 Gillingham   Doncaster
18 Ipswich   Burton A.
19 Oxford Utd.   Sunderland
20 Portsmouth   Shrewsbury
21 Rochdale   Tranmere
22 Rotherham   Wimbledon
23 Southend   Coventry
24 Cambridge U.   Bradford C.
25 Cheltenham   Leyton O.
26 Crawley   Carlisle
27 Grimsby   Morecambe
28 Mansfield   Newport Co.
29 Oldham   Forest G.
30 Plymouth   Crewe
31 Port Vale   Colchester
32 Stevenage   Salford C.
33 Swindon   Scunthorpe
34 Walsall   Northampton
35 Aberdeen   Celtic Sunday
36 Hearts   Hamilton
37 Kilmarnock   Hibernian Sunday
38 Motherwell   St Mirren
39 Rangers   Livingston
40 Ross County   St Johnstone
41 Arbroath   Queen O’Sth
42 Ayr Utd.   Morton
43 Airdrie   Clyde
44 East Fife   Peterhead
45 Forfar   Stranraer
46 Montrose   Dumbarton
47 Brechin   Annan
48 Cove R.   Edinburgh C.
49 Cowdenbeath   Stirling A.
