Special Avanced Week 32 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO 2020

This is the advanced week 32 UK football pool fixtures for all matches to be played this weekend in all divisions.
Week 32 UK Football Pools Fixtures 2020
Below are the UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO, panel games for all matches played this weekend:
|#
|Football Pools Fixtures
|Result
|Status
|1
|Birmingham
|Brentford
|2
|Cardiff
|Wigan
|3
|Charlton
|Blackburn
|4
|Derby
|Huddersfield
|5
|Fulham
|Barnsley
|6
|Hull
|Swansea
|Void
|7
|Leeds
|Bristol C.
|8
|Middlesboro
|Luton
|9
|Preston
|Millwall
|10
|Q.P.R.
|Stoke
|11
|Sheff Wed.
|Reading
|12
|West Brom
|Nott’m For.
|EKO
|13
|Accrington
|Lincoln
|14
|Bolton
|Wycombe
|15
|Bristol R.
|Blackpool
|16
|Fleetwood
|Peterboro
|17
|Gillingham
|Doncaster
|18
|Ipswich
|Burton A.
|19
|Oxford Utd.
|Sunderland
|20
|Portsmouth
|Shrewsbury
|21
|Rochdale
|Tranmere
|22
|Rotherham
|Wimbledon
|23
|Southend
|Coventry
|24
|Cambridge U.
|Bradford C.
|25
|Cheltenham
|Leyton O.
|26
|Crawley
|Carlisle
|27
|Grimsby
|Morecambe
|28
|Mansfield
|Newport Co.
|29
|Oldham
|Forest G.
|30
|Plymouth
|Crewe
|31
|Port Vale
|Colchester
|32
|Stevenage
|Salford C.
|33
|Swindon
|Scunthorpe
|34
|Walsall
|Northampton
|35
|Aberdeen
|Celtic
|Sunday
|36
|Hearts
|Hamilton
|37
|Kilmarnock
|Hibernian
|Sunday
|38
|Motherwell
|St Mirren
|39
|Rangers
|Livingston
|40
|Ross County
|St Johnstone
|41
|Arbroath
|Queen O’Sth
|42
|Ayr Utd.
|Morton
|43
|Airdrie
|Clyde
|44
|East Fife
|Peterhead
|45
|Forfar
|Stranraer
|46
|Montrose
|Dumbarton
|47
|Brechin
|Annan
|48
|Cove R.
|Edinburgh C.
|49
|Cowdenbeath
|Stirling A.