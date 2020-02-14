Police Impose Curfew In Bayelsa After Widespread Violence

Following widespread violence due to the sack of candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the November 16 election, as governor-elect of Bayelsa State, the police have imposed three-day dusk to dawn curfew in the state.

Concise News recalls that the supreme court had annulled Lyon’s victory in the election on the grounds that Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo, his running mate, presented forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As a result of the ruling, INEC issued a certificate of return to Douye Diri, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, in Abuja, on Friday.

Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of INEC, told journalists during a briefing in Abuja that Diri was declared the winner of the November 2019 election after top INEC officials met to review the results of the election, without the votes of the APC which have been voided by the court.

Some supporters of the APC had trooped to the streets of Yenagoa, the state capital on Friday morning, chanting “No Lyon, no governor”.

They also blocked major roads and lit bonfires. Some aggrieved protesters had broken into the Yenagoa residence of Duoye Diri, whom INEC has declared governor-elect, vandalising several cars.

Shortly after this, Uche Anozie, commissioner of police in the state, Uche Anozia, announced that in the next three days, there would be curfew between 8pm and 6am.

He warned “troublemakers” to desist or risk being arrested.

Meanwhile, Senator Diri has since been sworn in as the fifth civilian governor of the state.