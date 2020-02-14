Nollywood Actor Speaks On Tonto Dikeh Marrying Bobrisky

Nollywood actor,

Nollywood actor Kingsley Abasili has opined that cross-dresser Bobrisky will be exposed if he gets married to his ally and actress Tonto Dikeh.

Concise News reports that Bobrisky had taken to Instagram to ask for Dikeh’s hand in marriage, saying he wants them to be the first “lesbian” couple in Nigeria.

The effeminate wrote “On a serious note, Tonto we need to get married this year, this year must not pass us”

In another post, the male barbie wrote “Let’s be the first lesbians to get married in Nigeria, our wedding is gonna be mad”

Reacting to this, Abasili said if such marriage happens, that Bobrisky would be exposed just the way Dikeh’s estranged husband Olakule Churchill was exposed.

“I read Bobrisky is set to marry Tonto Dikeh. This is the beginning of the end for Bobrisky. Just as ex-husband was exposed, so will he be exposed. Let’s get set to know the real facts about Bobrisky, his purported surgeries and so on,” the actor wrote

Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky Celebrate Four Years Of Friendship

Among well-known celebrities’ friendships is that of Dikeh and Bobrisky who have proven people wrong by maintaining theirs, despite backlashes from many.

The duo celebrated their four years of friendship on Friday, December 20, taking to Instagram to celebrate their anniversary.

The actress and mother of one, who shared Bobrisky’s video, wrote “4years of an amazing friendship with you.. I lack words but Bob you are truly the best person I have ever met, you love, you Care, you motivate me to be more and do more..

“I can’t thank God enough for giving me a soul as sweet as yours.. This is our journey, the world don’t need to understand it.