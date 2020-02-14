NNPC Recruitment: Corporation Engages 1,050 Graduate Trainees

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has employed 1,050 Graduate trainees for its 2019/2020 recruitment exercise.

The NNPC, in a statement on Friday, stated that the successful candidates are being issued provisional offers of employment.

It stated that the new recruits are drawn from across the federation as stated statutorily.

“We have commenced the issuance of provisional offers of employment to 1,050 Graduate Trainee candidates.

“In delivering this important assignment, we have ensured that the outcome reflected National Spread and that all statutory requirements are complied with.

“The Recruitment Exercise in NNPC will be a continuous process and in this regard, Experienced Hire (EH) component will be addressed in due course,” the statement read in part.

The NNPC emphasised that the new team members will be received and remain optimistic that the corporation will be built in a way that Nigerians will be proud of.