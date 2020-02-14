Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Friday, February 14th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, February 14th, 2020.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 Bayelsa governorship election, Duoye Diri, has extended the olive branch to former members of his party who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Supreme Court sacked Diri’s rival in the All Progressives Congress (APC), David Lyon, with the PDP candidate expected to be sworn in as governor of the state

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has stated that candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November governorship election in Bayelsa, Duoye Diri, will not be sworn in on Friday. Oshiomhole made the statement in reaction to the sack of David Lyon, his party’s candidate who was declared winner of the election but sacked by the supreme court on Thursday, noting that the PDP candidate did not meet the requirement for swearing in.

Nigeria’s electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it has yet to get the Supreme Court order annulling the election of the Bayelsa State Governor-elect, David Lyon, and his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo. But the commission says it is ready to act on the judgment, according to a report by Vanguard.

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has asked the Supreme Court to be consistent when delivering judgements in election cases. Atiku also described the apex court’s declaration of Douye Diri as the governor-elect of Bayelsa State as an indication that power belongs to the people.

Nigeria’s Supreme Court on Thursday sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo. Concise News reports that in a unanimous judgment read by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, the apex court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return presented to Lyon on November, 21st, 2019.

After President Muhammadu Buhari visited Borno on Wednesday, the leader of Boko Haram terror group Abubakar Shekau asked him not to return to the state again. Concise News reports that Buhari had gone to pay a condolence visit to the people of the state over the killing of 30 persons on Sunday.

The Presidency has accused some politicians in Borno State of paying miscreants to boo President Muhammadu Buhari during his condolence visit to the northeast state. Concise News reports that some residents of the state booed the president as his convoy made its way into Maiduguri, the state capital, on Wednesday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it receives the judgment of the Supreme Court restoring its mandate in the Bayelsa state governorship election but insists that the apex Court must right the wrongs in the Imo state governorship election judgment. The party says the Bayelsa judgment will not change the course of its demand that the Supreme Court rectifies the manifest and widely rejected mistakes contained in its judgment on the Imo state governorship election.

A Federal High court in Calabar, Cross River State, presided over by Justice Sule Shuaibu has granted embattled journalist Agba Jalingo N10 million bail with one surety in like sum. Justice Shuaibu sat over the case for the first time after taking over from Justice Simon Amobeda who rescuse himself from the case following condemnations that trailed refusals to grant the Journalist bail on three occasions.

The February FIFA rankings show that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have climbed from 35th to 31st position in the world and third in Africa. Senegal remain the best team in Africa and 20th in the world, while Tunisia moved up to 27th position, with neighbouring Algeria in 35th position and Morocco (43rd) completing the top five in Africa.

