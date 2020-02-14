N-Power: When Will FG Commence January Stipend Payment?

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are still complaining about non-payment of their January stipend, Concise News reports.

This online news medium observed that these beneficiaries bemoan that their ‘several’ complaints are not being solved.

N-Power beneficiaries are entitled to a monthly stipend of N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars).

See some comments below:

The volunteers of Nigeria Npower has be calling on their Boss Mrs Sadiya Umar Farouq to pay them their stipends for the month January 2020, as they said, we are finding it difficult to bike to our PPA. pic.twitter.com/MoJtSdJffC — Donishchris (@DoniaStaff) February 14, 2020

Afolabi Imokhude remain the best for Npower but politics ups and down have killed our society… Pay the less privileged Nigerians the little stipend…

God please help the poor…!!! pic.twitter.com/ukNawaMzLy — Homeofwonders (@winnerfamily01) February 13, 2020

May Allah guides honourable minister pls pay npower stipends🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/z3MsDdcJ5M — Yahaya Inusa Ismail (@YahayaInusaIsm1) February 14, 2020

Se woman minister @Sadiya_farouq yi o tun ni san Jan stipend @npower_ng leni again??This wickedness isn’t fair,I’ve got an Npower colleague whose son is very sick,despite d non payment,we had to raise 1k,500 & even 200naira in our ppa this morning so d kid can go 2 d hospital😤 — Omobolaji (@MobolajiN_Agro) February 14, 2020

It is believed now that there is no vote of confidence in the head of the Npower programme. You could agree that, since the ministry was created there is always one story to the other on monthly stipend.#Pay Npower Beneficiaries now @Sadiya_farouq @FMHDSD @npower_ng @nassnigeria — Tyough Matthias (@TyoughM) February 14, 2020