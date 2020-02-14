Home » N-Power January Stipend: Scheme Speaks On When Payment Will Commence

N-Power January Stipend: Scheme Speaks On When Payment Will Commence

By - 1 hour on February 14, 2020
npower news today

Attendees of N-Power training

The Nigerian government’s N-Power Scheme has assured beneficiaries that payment for January stipend “will commence shortly”, Concise News reports.

This writer understands that beneficiaries (approximately 500, 000 of them) under the famed scheme of the Muhammadu Buhari administration are yet to be paid their January, 2020 allowance of N30, 000.

The situation has left the volunteers furious with the government, as their pay is usually delayed.

One Jibrin Ibrahim had lamented the delayed payment on Twitter on Friday.

He wrote: “@npower_ng goodmorning to you all @the Ministry, beneficiaries are suffering due to lack of on time payment by the govt and yet no statement about the delay in their monthly stipend.”

Replying to Ibrahim, the official account of the Job Creation and Empowerment Initiative of the Social Investment Programme of the Nigerian Government offered their apology.

“Apologies for the delay, payment will commence shortly,” N-Power responded.

The Buhari administration prides the N-Power scheme as one of its major achievements.

However, irregular payment, coupled with uncertainty surrounding the fate of the pioneer beneficiaries have made most volunteers to express their frustration on social networks frequently.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.