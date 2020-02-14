Latest N-Power News Today Thursday 14th February 2020

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has said that the Batch A beneficiaries of the famed N-Power scheme need to exited so that the government can recruit another set of volunteers.

Ahmed was speaking on Tuesday as a guest on the topic, ‘Sustaining The Conversation On Decade Of Action On SDGs’ on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

On the programme Tuesday Live, was also Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General.

"We were to employ 500, 000 youths. They were to work for two years. And they were to be supported to move on to some other things – maybe some other jobs," Ahmed, a trained accountant explained.

N-Power: Minister Farouq Visits Borno As Beneficiaries’ Lamentation Continues

As N-Power beneficiaries continue to bemoan the non-payment of their January stipend, Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has visited Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, on a sympathy meeting following the rising spate of killings by Boko Haram insurgents in the city.

On Sunday, over 30 travellers were attacked and killed just about 25 kilometres from Maiduguri.

Several vehicles were also destroyed in the process by the terrorists.

Also in Maiduguri on Wednesday was President Muhammadu Buhari who arrived the volatile city straight from Ethiopia where he had attended the African Union summit and also signed bilateral agreements with the country's Prime Minister.