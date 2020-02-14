It’s No Longer About Winning, Davido Reacts As Court Sacks David Lyon

Award-winning singer Davido has weighed in on Supreme Court’s judgement on sacking of Bayelsa state governor-elect David Lyon hours before his official inauguration.

Concise News reports that in a unanimous judgment read by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, the apex court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return presented to Lyon on November, 21st, 2019.

The five-man panel of the country’s topmost court, led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili, disqualified the deputy candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Degi-Eremienyo, as a participant in the election. He was deemed to have presented fake certificates.

Joining the host of Nigerians who condemned the judgement, the “Risky”crooner took to his Twitter handle to say that winning an election is not all that matters in Nigeria again, as one can be unseated at any time

“They way Supreme Court dey check mate men these days ehn ….. no be here,” he wrote

“So wait? It’s not even about winning again..you can actually win get sworn in all and then vamoos! Chai.”

Recall that weeks ago, Supreme Court sacked Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state and replaced him with Hope Uzodinma on January 14.