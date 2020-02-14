There was tension in Maro, a village between Kajuru and Kachia local government areas of Kaduna state on Wednesday, as gunmen killed 7 people and injured 5.

According to the state police command spokesperson, Mohammed Jalige who confirmed the attack, the incident occurred in the evening after the gunmen stormed the village.

Jalige said: “The armed men entered the village market in a vehicle and started shooting and in the process shot some people.

“On receipt of the information, DPO Kajuru and Kachia immediately mobilised patrol teams to the area to restore normalcy but unfortunately seven persons were found dead and five were injured.

“Both the dead and injured victims were evacuated by the police to the Kachia General Hospital. The dead bodies were deposited in the mortuary while the injured are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital. Normalcy has since been restored in the area.”

Jalige further stated that the command had launched an investigation, while the manhunt of the fleeing bandits was ongoing.