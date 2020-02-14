FG Asked To Arrest Oshiomhole Over Remarks On Bayelsa

A human rights lawyer Tope Akinyode, has called on the federal government to arrest and prosecute the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole over his reaction on supreme court judgement sacking former governor-elect of Bayelsa state David Lyon.

Concise News reports that in a unanimous judgment read by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, the apex court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return presented to Lyon on November, 21st, 2019.

Oshiomhole while reacting to the court’s judgement stated that candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November governorship election in Bayelsa, Duoye Diri, will not be sworn in on Friday.

According to him, there was no candidate in the election that met the requirement apart from Lyon, adding that the implication is that from Friday Bayelsa will be without a governor.

But, in a statement, Akinyode, who is the national president of the Revolutionary Lawyers’ Forum, said the APC chairman’s statement was mischievous and an attempt to overthrow the state government.

“We are a bit taken aback by Oshiomhole’s obvious lopsided reasoning which embraces the Supreme Court over Hope Uzodinma’s declaration as winner of the Imo governorship election despite public outrage and now disparages the judgment of the same court in the Bayelsa election,” he said.

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, we hereby demand that the Federal government urgently arrest, charge and prosecute Oshiomhole in court for treasonable felony, and conspiracy with the APC party to overthrow the government.

“This is particularly desirable because it is on similar but frivolous grounds that Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow was arrested and is now being prosecuted before the federal high court.

“We have no doubt that just like Sowore, Oshiomhole will eventually be discharged and acquitted if he is charged to court on the grounds which we have suggested since the Nigerian criminal laws does not actively criminalize his statement.

“However, for moral justification, display of impartiality and commitment to equity, it is important that the federal government prosecute Oshiomhole as it is doing to Sowore, so that the courtesies of the SSS and the pleasure of its facility will also be enjoyed by Oshiomhole.”