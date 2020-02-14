Home » Ex-Liverpool Man Tells Sancho EPL Club To Choose

By - 25 mins on February 14, 2020
English Sensation, Jadon Sancho
In the English Premier League (EPL), ex-Chelsea and Liverpool defender, Glen Johnson has advised young Englishman, Jadon Sancho to opt for the Blues instead of Manchester United.

Concise News reports that the England international has been a revelation since leaving Manchester City for Germany in 2017, notching a remarkable 25 goals and 31 assists in 65 Bundesliga appearances.

That form has helped cement his place in Gareth Southgate’s senior England squad and speculation has been mounting about where Sancho, who only turns 20 next month, could end up after the 2020 summer transfer window.

Manchester United are among a host of Premier League (PL) and European giants linked with Sancho and Johnson believes the Red Devils having too many youngsters will not too good for them.

“While Manchester United are sliding down, Chelsea are on their way up with loads of young players and I could see that being a perfect fit for him,” Johnson said.

“To have too many youngsters when the team is going down is not a good thing, but put the youngsters into a team that’s flourishing, on its way up and positive, then it’s going to be easier for them to perform.

“There would be pressure on Jadon from day one if he goes to United.”

