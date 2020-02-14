EPL: Will Ziyech Arrival Send Pedro, Willian Packing From Chelsea? Lampard Speaks

In the English Premier League (EPL), Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has assured both Willian and Pedro that their place in the team is not threatened due to the imminent arrival of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

Concise News reports that the Moroccan will team up with the Blues later this year.

Pressed on whether a swoop for Ziyech means that pair are now surplus to requirements in the long run, Lampard said: “No it doesn’t.

“Conversations are ongoing with those players. They have both been successful players with the club.”

On the exciting forward’s capture, Lampard added: “You respect that clubs with top players want to keep them and that was the case. But that is done and we have him for next season. Pleased with that.

“I think he’s a fantastic player. He first came into my eye-line in their run in the Champions League last year. I thought he was one of their standout players, particularly in their games against Tottenham.

“We’ve come up against them twice this season so I know a lot about him. I know about his qualities.

“He’s got a great left foot and plays generally off the right-hand side but can play behind the front man. Probably when you look at us this season there have been games where we may have maybe struggled to unlock the door.

“He’s certainly a player we hope can bring that bit of creativity and something different for us. He scores goals, assists.

“I know he’s not coming now but I think it’s exciting for us as a club and the fans to know that he’ll be here next year.”

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday.