EPL: Mourinho ‘Rubbished Me’ At Chelsea – Zouma

In the English Premier League (EPL), Kurt Zouma has revealed how former Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho once rubbished him when he was sub-par in a match.

Concise News reports that Zouma played under now-Tottenham gaffer, Mourinho at Stamford Bridge before the Portuguese second dismissal.

“I cannot remember which match we were playing, we were losing 3-1, away from home,” Zouma told RMC Sport .

“The following day, he [Mourinho] catches up with me, he takes me to his office, and he asks me if I am ok. I said yes, he asked me if I was sure.

“I said yes again, he replied ‘Because you were rubbish this weekend.’ Like that, direct. It shocked me, but it made me want to immediately respond on the pitch.

“I remember that it hurt me, that it affected me. But I really wanted to show him that I could react.”

As his opinion of Mourinho despising young players, Zouma disagreed.

“He is someone who loves victory. He uses all the tools possible to achieve it,” Zouma said.

“I came here at 19 and he played me. I was able to have my chances, I played my matches.

“I don’t know what other people think, we all have different opinions, but from my side, I don’t really agree [with the notion that Mourinho does not give young players a chance].”