EPL: ‘Long May You Reign’ – Man United Legend Tells Striker

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United legend, Andy Cole has thumbed up young forward, Mason Greenwood.

Concise News reports that Cole however advised the 18-year-old to train more.

“I’ve been very impressed with him,” Cole, speaking from Marriott Hotels Seat of Dreams at Old Trafford, told Goal.

“I can remember when he joined as a scholar and I had to do an induction day and everyone was telling me what a player he was going to be.

“To have seen him do his induction day and then play with the kids and now the first team, you can just see the quality he has. Long may it continue – as long as it doesn’t go to his head.

“Ole has come out and mentioned that he doesn’t train the best. When you are that age you have to train a little better than you think you are working. You’re young and still learning your trade so you have to give a bit more.”

United will be hoping to find attacking inspiration from somewhere when they return to Premier League action on Monday with a crucial trip to fellow top-four hopefuls Chelsea.