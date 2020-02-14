Home » EPL: Haaland Explains Why He Snubbed Man United

EPL: Haaland Explains Why He Snubbed Man United

By - 1 hour on February 14, 2020
EPL: Haaland Explains Why He Snubbed Man United

Haaland after signing for Dortmund from Salzburg/Dortmunt Twitter

Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland has acknowledged the role played by English Premier League (EPL) manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, in his career, but divulged that he opted for the Bundesliga side in January because it ‘was the best option for him’.

Concise News reports that the young Norwegian and Solskjær worked together at Molde, but an interest shown during the last winter transfer did not yield any positive result.

“Ole has been very important for me in getting to where I am today,” Haaland stated in an interview with Viasport .

“But we concluded that Dortmund was the best option for me.

“That was where I felt best about, and therefore it became Dortmund.”

Asked about rumours that United pulled out because of his wage demands, the 19-year-old dismissed such reports, adding: “No, it’s the guys writing would have to speak to that.

“They’ll have to explain it to me if they meet me. It’s not my focus, whatsoever.

“It’s kind of comical if I were to get that label. All the people closest to me know that’s not the kind of person I am.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.