Diri Reacts As INEC Declares Him Winner Of Bayelsa Election

Governor-elect of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said that God has healed the south-south state with the judgment of the Supreme Court that returned him as the winner of the election.

Diri spoke while being presented with Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, “I will never forget the judiciary, it is the last hope of the common man. With what happened, God has healed our State Bayelsa. Within this time, God has taken us through a journey of reconciliation and forgiveness”.

Diri and his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjiakpo were presented with their Certificates of Return in a solemn ceremony at INEC conference room by May Agbamu-Uche Mbu, INEC Commissioner in charge of Legal.

Concise News reports that Diri’s victory follows Supreme Court verdict which sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

Justice Ejembi Ekwo, who read the lead judgment on Thursday made the orders after disqualifying the APC’s deputy governorship candidate, Degi-Eremienyo, as a candidate in the election.

The court ruled that Mister Degi-Eremienyo’s disqualification had infected the joint ticket with which he and the governorship candidate, Lyon, ran for and won November 16, 2019.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili then ordered the INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to the APC candidate.