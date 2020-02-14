Coronavirus: Egypt Record First Case In Africa

The health ministry in Egypt’s on Friday confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, making it the first in Africa.

The nationality of the person was not given in the joint statement with the population ministry, which added that they had shown no “symptoms”.

Authorities have notified the World Health Organization and the patient has been placed in isolation in a hospital for treatment and monitoring.

The death toll of the disease which broke out in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province in China, late last year, has exceeded 1,300. A total of 1,716 health workers are among the 60,000 persons infected with the virus.

A total of 17 African countries, including Nigeria, have confirmed having facilities where the disease can be detected.