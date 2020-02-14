Home » Coronavirus: China Records Over 5000 New Cases, 121 New Deaths

Coronavirus: China Records Over 5000 New Cases, 121 New Deaths

By - 57 mins on February 14, 2020
Latest Coronavirus News Today Wednesday 12th February 2020

Patients in Wuhan, China (image courtesy: AFP)

Chinese health authority has on Friday reported another 5,090 new coronavirus cases and 121 new deaths on the mainland.

According to the authority, an accumulated total of 63,851 people have been infected by the coronavirus.

The national body said many as 55,748 are currently undergoing treatment, while 1,380 people have died of the disease, according to Reuters.

Hubei province, which is at the epicenter of the outbreak, earlier reported 4,823 new cases with 116 deaths.

Heilongjiang province in the northeast reported two new deaths, with the other fatalities in the provinces of Anhui and Henan and the municipality of Chongqing.

 

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Add Concise To Homescreen.