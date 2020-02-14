Chelsea vs Manchester United: Lampard Coy On Goalkeeper To Start In EPL Match

After being snubbed by Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard versus Leicester City last time out, Kepa Arrizabalaga could be in line for a return against Manchester United in an English Premier League (EPL) duel on Monday evening, though the boss is non-committal.

Concise News reports that Willy Caballero was between the sticks against Brendan Rodgers men a fortnight ago, and Lampard was quizzed on Kepa’s performances in training after being dropped. The former player insisted he was happy with what he had seen.

“The reaction has been as good as I would expect,” Lampard told the press.

“I haven’t had lots of conversations with him. It’s a decision I will have to make.

“It doesn’t matter when you came to the club, I don’t take into account the fee. It’s the training that counts.

“It wasn’t about giving him a jolt. It was just a selection on that day. I want everyone’s reaction spot on.

“I know how it will feel for him. I had it in my career, it is part and parcel. I am pleased with the reaction.

“I deal with the players as it feels right. I am open and straight with them.”

Top four hopefuls, Chelsea and Manchester United clash at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on weekday.