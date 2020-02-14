Charley Boy Teams Up With Falz In ‘Men Of God’ (Video)

Finally, ace entertainer Charly Boy and rapper, Falz have released their much anticipated music video effort titled “God Of Men” where they took swipes at “fake pastors”

Charly boy made the announcement in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Out now! Charly Boy a.k.a Area fada is nally back into music scene with a very strong conscious music

featuring Falz the bad guy. For some of you putting your hope in pastors, come hear wetin CharlyBoy

and @falzthebahdguy has to say,” he wrote on Instagram.

Recall that few months ago, the Area Fada gave the hint on his Twitter handle.

He wrote “Every age has its pseudoproblems created by its fake prophets and pseudo-philosophers. Fake Pastors Watch-out. Pastor Charles and Brother Falz. Coming soon.”

The less than five-minutes visuals which has finally been released, appears to be a wake up call on members of the society, particularly Christians, to stop idolising their pastors and other religious leaders.

The video started in a typical church setting, showing Segun Arinze, Nigerian actor, who played the role of a pastor administering miracles on members of his congregation.

The video was produced by Acesoundz and directed by Unlimited LA.

