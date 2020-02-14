Bayelsa Violence: PDP Demands Oshiomhole’s Prosecution

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately arrest the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for questioning and prosecution for incitement.

The party says the violence and arson being perpetuated by APC agents in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, on Friday, was in furtherance of Oshiomhole’s inciting call that no governor would be sworn-in in Bayelsa state, contrary to the judgment of the Supreme Court.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Friday, the PDP says Oshiomole’s statement was a direct call for sedition and violent subversion of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the statutory authority of the Supreme Court and the mandate of the people of Bayelsa state.

The party, therefore, calls for his immediate arrest for prosecution for inciting violence and arson in the state.

The statement reads, “Nigerians can recall that our party had on Thursday cautioned Oshiomhole over his utterances and apparent plots to cause violence and a breakdown of law and order in the state.

“The world however watched with horror as APC agents, chanting APC slogans, assaulted the people of Bayelsa state, set the PDP secretariat in the state ablaze, attacked the premises of Radio Bayelsa, vandalized vehicles and equipment, took over major highways and attacked travellers, all in the bid to violently subvert the judgment of the Supreme court and forcefully take control of the state.

“The PDP therefore charges the people of Bayelsa, the security agencies and Nigerians at large, to hold Oshiomhole responsible and accountable for the violence in Bayelsa state and deal with him accordingly in line with the provisions of our laws.

“Oshiomhole must be brought to book and stopped from the use of garrulity and clear misuse of language to cause crisis in our country.”