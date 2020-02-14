Bayelsa: Jonathan Congratulates Diri, Urges Him To Build Bridge Of Unity

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Senator Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was sworn in on Friday as the 5th Civilian Governor of Bayelsa State.

Diri’s swearing-in as governor of the oil-rich state was in compliance with the verdict of the Supreme Court on Thursday which sacked All Progressives Congress’ (APC) David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

In his congratulatory message on Friday, Jonathan urged the new governor to always bear in mind that you are the Governor of all Bayelsans and to seize this moment of glory to build bridges of unity by entrenching a culture of love, fairness and justice in our polity.

He described Diri’s journey to becoming governor as a divine one and advised him to use the position to do good to humanity and pursue the development of the State in order to write your name in gold.

The former President’s statement read in part, “As Governor, the responsibility of building hope and sustaining peace across the State now lies on your shoulders. I urge you to always bear in mind that you are the Governor of all Bayelsans and to seize this moment of glory to build bridges of unity by entrenching a culture of love, fairness and justice in our polity.

“Your journey to Creek Haven is a divine one, so I advise you to use the position to do good to humanity and pursue the development of the State in order to write your name in gold. You have worked with me before as a commissioner, so I am without doubt that you will live up to the expectations of our people.

“I call on all Bayelsans to be law-abiding, peaceful and embrace this transition in all sincerity, and work together towards a united and prosperous State. Congratulations Your Excellency.”